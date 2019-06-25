AFCON 2019: Benin Coach Not Ruling Out Team’s Chances Against Black Stars

Benin coach, Michel Dussuyer has insisted that his side will do everything possible to get a positive result against Ghana in Tuesday’s Cup of Nations encounter.

The Squirrels have played the Black Stars four times winning one, losing two and drawing one.

Ghana looks favourites on paper will look to maintain their perfect run against the Squirrels.

Having witness various setbacks in the competition so far, Benin look forward to be the latest to cause damage when they take on the former Champions.

Dussuyer will be hoping to lead his side to cause a shock in tomorrow’s cagy game.

“We are ready for Ghana and we know it will be a tough game. We are going to face a talented team and we will do our best to win” he said in his pre-match presser.

“We know it will be a tough game and we’re poised to play well against Ghana and believe we can have a good result if we play well”

The match has been scheduled to kick off 20:00GMT.