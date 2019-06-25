Modern Ghana logo

25.06.2019 Football News

Daniel Opare Suffers Sickening Knee Injury In Pre-Season Friendly

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare has picked a serious knee injury in a pre-season match.

The 28-year-old limped off during a friendly against Brasschaat after colliding with an opponent full on the knee.

Opare, who was playing in the left back position, was writhing in pain as he left the pitch.

He is scheduled to undergo an MRI examination today (Monday).

There are fears he might have suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Last season, the former Real Madrid youth team player made 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
