AFCON 2019: PFAG Send Goodwill Message To Black Stars

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars of Ghana as they begin their campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Black Stars would begin their 2019 AFCON campaign with the Squirrels of Benin on Tuesday, June 25 at 20:00 GMT in Ismailia.

The message from the PFAG urged the Black Stars to go all out and shine against Benin in the opening match of the AFCON.

"We believe in the capabilities of the players, technical team and the management to end the 37-year drought," the statement said.

"To the players, we are with you and for you! You are our heroes and we expect you to churn out a good performance."

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is president of PFAG.