Prismax Taekwondo Academy Presents To National Taekwondo Team

Prismax Taekwondo Academy has presented sporting items to the National Taekwondo Team to aid them in their training in preparation for 2019 All Africa Games.

GM Deh presented sports items and cash amount to boost the moral of the athletes in the National Taekwondo Team as they prepare for All Africa Games in Morocco.

The coach of the team commended Prismax Academy for the gesture and urged the selected athletes to go and perform well for themselves, their clubs and mother Ghana.

President of Ghana Taekwondo Fred Lartey said the players need inspiration and motivation so they welcome more especially from corporate Ghana and the embassies.