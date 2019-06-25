AFCON 2019: Nigeria To Get Whopping $95,000 Each For AFCON Win

The Super Eagles of Nigeria squad will get a whopping $95,000 bonus each to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The stars have already won themselves $10,000 for their 1-0 win over Burundi on Saturday.

They are also guaranteed $20,000 if they win their remaining Group B matches against Guinea and Madagascar.

If they record another victory in the round of 16, the players will receive $12,500.

Victories in the quarter-final and the semi-final also will see Gernot Rohr’s men get $15,000 and $17,500 respectively, while a win in the final will see the three-time AFCON winners earn a $20,000 match bonus each.

“Group stage wins: $10k; Round of 16: $12.5k; QF: $15k; SF: $17.5k. And if they win the final: $20k. So, each player would earn $95,000 for winning AFCON2019,” a member of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Reforms Committee, Osasu Obayiuwana, disclosed to Sports Extra.

He added that Rohr would earn twice the amount of what his players get, while goalkeepers trainer and assistant coach Alloy Agu and Imama Amapakabo will receive 75 percent of what Rohr gets.

The backroom staff are entitled to 75 percent of what the players earn.

Nigeria will face Guinea in their next Group B match on Wednesday, at the Alexandria stadium in Egypt.