AFCON 2019: This Is The Best Black Stars Camp I Have Ever Had, Says Coach Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars head coach, Kwasi Appiah, has described the atmosphere around his team as the calmest ever since his association with the Black Stars both as a player and Manager.

He made this revelation during the Prematch press conference at the Ismaïlia Stadium. Answering questions relating to the change in captaincy of the team and its propensity to cause division amongst the players, Coach Appiah said: “I have been to between eight (8) and ten (10) camps as a player and as a coach of the national team, and this is the best and most peaceful camping ever experienced.

“Captaincy is nothing once the players are united for a purpose. Coach Appiah added.

The Black Stars have enjoyed a peaceful atmosphere since commencing preparation for this year’s tournament contrary to the initial fears expressed by a section of Ghanaians after the captaincy of the team changed hands from Asamoah Gyan to André Ayew.

In a related development, Captain André Ayew assured Ghanaians of their readiness to fight for honours.

“The trophy is the objective, to kill ourselves on the pitch is the dues we have to pay and we are battle ready.” André also said in response to a question posed by a journalist during the presser.

Ghana will face Benin in their opening game on Tuesday at 10pm local time.