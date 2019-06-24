AFCON 2019: Tunisian Referee To Officiate Ghana, Benin Clash

Tunisian referee, Youssef Essrayri has been named by CAF to officiate Ghana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Benin on Tuesday.

Essrayri officiated a Ghana match during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, the 1-1 draw against Congo in Kumasi.

The result effectively ended Ghana's chances of qualifying for Russia.

He will act as the centre referee for the game and he will be assisted by his compatriot Yamen Malloulchi who will be the Assistant Referee One.

Egyptian Ahmed Hossameldin Taha Ibrahim will be Assistant Two and his countryman Amin Mohamed Omar has been named as the fourth official.

Manuel Irenio Lopes Nascimento from Guinea Bissau as the Match Commissioner.

General Coordinator for the match is Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm at the Ismailia Stadium after African Champions Cameroon play Guinea Bissau earlier on Tuesday.