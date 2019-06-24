AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Set For Another Milestone

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's record man. He is a legend. He is famous and unarguably the most iconic among this current generation.

He has been the symbol of the Black Stars the last decade. At 33, he continues to break new barriers to further cement his legendary status.

He holds the record for the most goals by an African in the history of the FIFA World Cup - 6 goals in three editions (2006, 2010, 2014).

His place in the squad for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 was in doubt at some point after a below-par season by his standards with Turkish giants Kayserispor, largely due to recurring injuries. But he made the cut after initially declining to make himself available, following an intervention by Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo. He has now been elevated to the position of 'General Captain'.

Another milestone in waiting

At the twilight of his career, Gyan is at the AFCON finals for the seventh time in a row. He has been in the Black Stars squad at every edition since 2008, captaining the side in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

On his previous six appearances, 'Baby Jet' as he is fondly called has eight goals to name from 29 matches and reaching the final on two occasions - 2010 and 2015, losing to Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire respectively. He has scored in every edition he has featured equalling the record of Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya and Cameroon icon Samuel Eto'o.

However, Gyan can rewrite the books this term. If he manages to find the back of the net, he will become the first player ever to score in seven successive editions of the AFCON. It is not beyond him as he has broken several records since making his debut in 2003 at 17 years.

His 29 matches at the AFCON is yet another Ghanaian record at the finals of the flagship continental event.

Housed in Ismaila-based Group F with the likes of Benin and Guinea-Bissau, much will be expected of Gyan and his colleagues to end Ghana's search for the elusive fifth continental title and the first since 1982.

Gyan matches at the AFCON

2008 (4 matches)

Ghana 2-1 Guinea (Group Stage)

Ghana 1-0 Namibia (Group Stage)

Ghana 2-0 Morocco (Group Stage)

Ghana 2-1 Nigeria (Quarter Finals)

2010 (5 matches)

Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 Ghana (Group Stage)

Ghana 1-0 Burkina Faso ((Group Stage)

Angola 0-1 Ghana (Quarter Finals)

Ghana 1-0 Nigeria (Semi-Finals)

Egypt 1-0 Ghana (Final)

2012 (5 matches)

Ghana 1-0 Botswana (Group Stage)

Ghana 2-0 Mali (Group Stage)

Ghana 1-1 Guinea (Group Stage)

Ghana 2-1 Tunisia (Quarter Finals)

Zambia 1-0 (Semi-Finals)

2013 (6 matches)

Ghana 2-2 DR Congo (Group Stage)

Ghana 1-0 Mali (Group Stage)

Ghana 3-0 Niger (Group Stage)

Ghana 2-0 Cape Verde (Quarter Finals)

Ghana 1-1 Burkina Faso (Semi-Finals)

Mali 3-1 Ghana (Third Place)

2015 (4 matches)

Ghana 1-0 Algeria (Group Stage)

South Africa 1-2 Ghana (Group Stage)

Ghana 3-0 Guinea (Quarter Finals)

Cote d'Ivoire 0-0 (9-8pen) Ghana (Final)

2017 (5 matches)

Ghana 1-0 Uganda (Group Stage)

Ghana 1-0 Mali (Group Stage)

Egypt 1-0 Ghana (Group Stage)

Cameroon 2-0 Ghana (Semi-Finals)

Burkina Faso 1-0 Ghana (Third Place)