Asante Kotoko To Represent Ghana In CAF Champions League Next Season

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana at the 2019/2020 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League after edging out Karela United 4-1 on penalties in the finals of the Tier One Competition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

The Ayinase based side broke the deadlock through Emmanuel Osei Baffour in the 50th minute, after sending shot outside the penalty box.

However, the Porcupine Warriors responded to the lead and piled pressure on Karela for the equalizer which materialized in the 72nd minute through a spot kick.

In form Abdul Fatwu Safiw converted for Kotoko to put them a level pegging and managed to drag the game into penalty shoot-out.

Abdul Ganiyu, Daniel Darkwah, Abdul Fatwu and Naby Keita scored for Kotoko, whilst Agyemang Yeboah was the only one who converted his kick for Karela FC, with Ampem Dacosta, Patrick Yeboah all missing targets for Karela.

Asante Kotoko took home Ghc200,000 as winning prize money for the competition.