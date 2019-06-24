Kotoko Have Expressed Interest In Diawisie Taylor & Solomon Sarfo Taylor - Karela United Confirms

Operations Manager of Karela United, Lawrence Kudjo has confirmed that Asante Kotoko have expressed their interest in signing Diawisie Taylor and Solomon Sarfo from the club.

The pair have been impressive for the Ayinase based side in the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

"It is true the two players Diawisie Taylor and Solomon Sarfo Taylor have been approached by Kotoko but they Asante Kotoko," he told Sikka FM.

However, Mr Kudjo also revealed that the Porcupine Warriors are not the only club to approach the players.

"But Asante Kotoko is not the only club to approach the players, it's up to them to decide," he added.

Asante Kotoko defeated Karela United 4:1 on penalties to book their place in next season's CAF Champions League and are already aiming to strengthen their squad for the campaign next season.