NC Special Cup: Asante Kotoko Pocket GHS200,000 For Clinching Tier I Title

Asante Kotoko have earned GHS200,000 after being crowned champions of the NC Tier I Special Competition on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors deflated a high-flying Karela United FC side to win the premier-only competition dubbed the Tier I.

The Premier A runner ups had to fight from behind to draw 1-1 with the Passioners in a highly entertaining game at the 45,000 capacity stadium in Asokwa – Kumasi.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour curled home the opener for Johnson Smith’s boys on the 48th-minute mark but Songné Yacouba climbed off the bench to win a penalty for Kotoko after he was shoved down in a tussle for a midair ball by Nurudeen Abdulai inside the Karela box.

Abdul Safiu Fatawu stepped up and expertly dispatched them all home for the leveller on with 21 minutes left to play. The 24-year-old’s goal means he has gone on level with Charles Diawisie Taylor who fired blank in the game.

Kotoko went ahead to win the tie 4-1 on penalties after Karela missed their opening 2 kicks as Osei Kwame saved Ampem Da Costa’s save.

The Kumasi-based side will receive their prize money from the GFA Normalisation Committee who are the organisers of the competition.

This means Kotoko have pocketed a total of GHS300,000 after winning the semi-final tie against Hearts of Oak and claiming the ultimate against Karela on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will now represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League.