NC SPECIAL COMPETITION: GFA Congratulates Kotoko For Winning Tier 1 Competition

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee has congratulated Kumasi Asante Kotoko for emerging as winners of the tier 1 of the Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Anyinase based Karela United 4-1 after the penalty shootout to emerge as Champions of the Novelty Competition on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The two teams having locked horns in the final on Sunday afternoon could not be separated at the end of 90 minutes even though they both managed to find the back of the net.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour’s goals for Karela United was canceled by in-form Abdul Fatawu Safiu who stepped up to convert a 75th-minute penalty kick.

The Kumasi based side finished off their opponent in the penalty shootout. They converted as many as 4 of their penalty kicks with Karela only managing to score one of theirs.

Following their triumph, the GFA Normalization Committee has taken to twitter to congratulate them. A post on their official handle after the match yesterday read, “Congratulations to the Fabulous boys @AsanteKotoko_SC for emerging as winners of the NC Special Competition Tier One. The Red Army have also earned the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League Competition later this year”,