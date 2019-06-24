AFCON 2019: Algeria Coach Djamel Belmadi Expecting A Difficult Match Against Senegal

Head Coach for the Desert Foxes of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi has shared that he believed his side’s next group C match in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal is going to be tough.

The gaffer led Algeria’s to record an emphatic 2-0 win over the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Sunday evening at the June 30 Stadium. Two first-half goals from striker Baghdad Bounedjah and talisman Riyad Mahrez were enough to hand the North Africans all three points on the day.

Having crossed that Kenyan hurdle with flying colours, Algeria is now expected to play Senegal at the same venue. The Lions of Teranga will not come easy looking at the squad they have at this tourney. They also posted a 2-0 result over Tanzania in their Group C opener on Sunday.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Djamel Belmadi who was impressed with his team’s input in their opening match shared that their next game is going to be tough for them because they will be coming up against one of the favorites to win the 2019 AFCON.

“The next game is going to be hard. We will face one of the favorites for the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019 but we will do our best”, Coach for the Atlas Lions said.

The Algeria-Senegal match will be played on June 27, 2019. Kick off time is at 20:00GMT.