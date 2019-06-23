2019 Cup Of Nations: Senegal 2-0 Tanzania – Teranga Lions Bully Taifa Stars To Win Opening Match

The Teranga Lions of Senegal has defeated the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-0 to open their campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament currently ongoing in Egypt.

The two countries opened Group C earlier today in a one-sided encounter that saw Senegal totally dominating their opponent at the 30 June Stadium. Though star man Sadio Mané missed the fixture due to suspension, Coach Aliou Cissé’s men stepped up and got the job done to run away with all 3 points.

Senegal made their intention clear right from the start of the first half as they constantly attacked the Tanzanians. Some intricate passing from the side yielded results for them on the 28th minute when AS Monaco attacker Keita Balde’s low driven shot ended up in the back of the net.

Tanzania who tried to get on the scoresheet lacked the men to do damage upfront, resulting in poor finishing whenever they get into the final third.

The winners continued their dominance after resuming play in the second half as they pushed for a second equalizer to drag the game away from Tanzania. Club Brugge KV midfielder, Krepin Diatta gave the side that insurance goal on the 65th minute when his thunderbolt from just behind the 18-yard box found the back of the net.

With just about 20 minutes to end the match, Senegal managed the game well to ensure they kept their clean sheet intact at the end of the 90 minutes.

Senegal is now well on course to qualify to the knockout face of the competition and will have Sadio Mané available for selection in their next game where they are expected to face Algeria on June 27.