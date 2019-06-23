Ghana Celebrates Olympic Day In Style At Koforidua

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah has urged Ghanaians to be fitness conscious and take good care of the environment.

Speaking at the 2019 Olympic Day celebration in Koforidua in the Eastern region, he said sports is life and people should participate or engage in sports to be fit and healthy.

He said the GOC intentionally chose to celebrate the important day in Koforidua and decided to add a tree planting exercise to make people aware of the importance of the environment and appreciate natural resources.

He hinted that the whole world is celebrating the Olympic Day to signify the importance and role of sports as a venture for creating love, peace and unity.

According to the GOC president, the Olympic rings represent the five continents of the world and the design which means united by Olympism is an intellectual property owned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which Ghana is a member.

He gave a background of the Day which was celebrated on 23 June 1948.

He commended all participants, especially the students who came in their numbers and Keep Fit Clubs.

Mrs. Gifty Horsu – Fianu, Eastern region director of sports who represented the National Sports Authority (NSA) appreciated the decision of the GOC to bring the Olympic Day celebration to Koforidua after 30 years.

She also urged Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of living healthy lifestyles.

Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfour, the regional minister and MP for Nkawkaw who took part in the tree planting said sports has many benefits and is an avenue for changing lives. He commended the organisers of the successful event. He advised the students to take their studies and sports serious.

Richard Akpokavie, secretary general of the GOC advised the participants to cherish the values of Olympism which are Excellence, Friendship and Respect.

Present at the Jackson park where the 5km Health Walk ended were Hon. Kwesi Boateng Adjei, deputy minister for Local Government and MP for New Juabeng North, Theo Edzie – president of Ghana Swimming Association, Mrs. Joyce Mahama - president of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Nana Adu Mankatta - president of Sports For All Association, Emmanuel Olla Williams - Youth Coordinator of the GOC, Sammy Heywood Okine – deputy communications director of the GOC and Isaac Aboagye Duah - president of Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) and chairman of the planning committee.

Highlights of the celebration were the tree planting which was supported by Youth In Afforestation, zumba aerobics and taekwondo demonstration by Manfe Methodist Senior High School.

The 2019 Olympic Day celebration in Ghana was sponsored by Toyota Ghana, Twellium Industries and Indomie.