Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.06.2019 Football News

Brazil Crush Peru 5-0 To Reach Copa America Last Eight

By Wires
Brazil Crush Peru 5-0 To Reach Copa America Last Eight
3 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Brazil overwhelmed Peru with three goals in a superb first half to set up a crushing 5-0 victory on Saturday and cruise into the Copa America quarter-finals.

Looking like their imperious old selves, the host nation went ahead after 12 minutes when Casemiro was on hand to nod home after a goalmouth scramble and Roberto Firmino made it two seven minutes later after keeper Pedro Gallese made a hash of his kick.

Winger Everton’s low shot sneaked inside Gallese’s near post to make it 3-0 on 32 minutes and Dani Alves made it 4-0 when he finished off a nice team goal eight minutes into the second period.

Substitute Willian made it five with a strike from outside the box in the 90th minute.

The result, combined with Venezuela’s 3-1 win over Bolivia, means the hosts top Group A and will play one of the two third-placed teams at the Gremio arena on Thursday.

Second-placed Venezuela will face the second team in Group B on Friday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, while Peru must wait to see if their four points are enough to earn them a place as one of the two best third-placed sides.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Must Blame NDC For Energy Sector Debt – Joe Jackso...

2 hours ago

1 Village 1 Dam Now 1 Village 1 Pond – Mahama Mocks Akufo- A...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line