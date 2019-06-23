AFCON 2019: Ghana Completes First Training In Ismailia Ahead Of Benin Clash On Tuesday [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars of Ghana have completed their first training session at the Suez Canal complex ahead of their opening game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Benin on Tuesday at the Ismailia Stadium.

Ghana arrived in Ismailia on Friday afternoon after a three-week camping in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where they played South Africa and Namibia in a friendly.

Led by head coach Kwesi Appiah, all 23 players took part in the training which lasted for one hour.

Ghana will be hoping to make a winning start against Benin.

Below are the photos

