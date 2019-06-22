NC Special Cup: Karela United Striker Diawisie Taylor Poised To Put Kotoko To The Sword

Karela United FC dangerman Charles Diawisie Taylor is unfazed by Kotoko’s watertight defence and is confident of scoring against the Porcupine Warriors in the Tier I of the NC Special Competition on Sunday.

All eyes are fixed on the 19-year-old goal merchant as the Passioners face Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Diawisie powered Johnson Smith’s boys into the final as he scored an unbelievable 94th-minute striker against AshantiGold at the Len Clay Stadium to hand a 1-0 at the semi-finals stage.

And, that poacher’s finish increased his tally to 10 goals in the Tier I.

Kotoko booked their ticket by eliminating bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak via a 5-4 penalty shoot out win.

Abdul Safiu Fatawu, who also netted the opener against Hearts of Oak, is also on 9 goals and could topple Diawisie to clinch the top scorer award.

But, the Dormaa Ahenkro-born gangling striker has firmly fixed his sights on clinching the top scorer award.

“[Yes, I know he’s on my tail] but I seriously need to win the top scorer award so I would do whatever it takes to score on Sunday,” he told Ncspecialcompetition.com.

Diawisie was born in Dormaa Ahenkro – the base of Aduana Stars but grew up in Berekum where he led Berekum Presbyterian Senior High School to win the Zonal competition in 2014.

And, he has not looked back ever since, featuring for Gold Stars under Johnson Smith before his switch to Karela under the influence of the trainer.

Kotoko’s defence had conceded the least number of goals in the Tier I competition and are renowned with the presence of Abdul Ismail Ganiu, Amos Frimpong, Wahab Adams and the promising Evans Owusu whose meteoric edge has surprised many. Few strikeforce have been able to penetrate their defence but Diawisie is working out a scheme to put them to the sword.

“[I agree that they have a strong defence] but I am working on my possible best to score against them because like I said I really need to win this award,” his face beams with confidence as he talks.

Sunday’s opposition is a familiar foe for the striker. Kotoko have been at the mercy of his lethal show in the past. The Porcupine Warriors shipped a 3-1 defeat at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park on May 2, 2018, and Diawisie was in elements.

“It won’t be the first time I’m playing against them. I know them enough. I even created a penalty against them when we beat them in Aiyinase last season,” he added.

Various media reports have linked the budding striker with a switch to Kotoko with some online portals reporting that he could be a Kotoko player by Monday.

He says the reports do not put any extra pressure on him and assures Karela fans that he remains focused to deliver on Sunday.

“The media is free to do their work and report what they have to report. After all, that’s their work. My job is on the pitch so it puts no pressure on me at all,” he concluded.