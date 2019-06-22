AFCON 2019: Ghana Can End 37 Years Trophy Drought In Egypt - Marcel Desailly

French-born Ghanaian descent, Marcel Desailly believes Ghana are among the favourites to win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt having lost the status of their favourite due to disappointments in recent times.

The four times African champions have struggled to end their long absence of winning Africa's finest tournament after clinching the trophy in 1982 in Libya.

Ghana have played in the semi-finalists in the last six editions of the tournament and finalists in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

However, the former Chelsea star and 1998 World Cup winner believes Ghana can emerge as champions of Africa.

“In the previous African Cup of Nations, we were really hoping to win it because we were one of the favourites but you can see nothing happened," he told Zylofon FM in Ghana.

"This time, you can see we are not one of the favourites

“Our status as underdogs allows us to work in a better way to be one of the surprise teams of this tournament, so we hope that they prepare very well.

“They [team] were in Dubai [United Arab Emirates] to prepare physically because you know its key at the beginning of the tournament

"I’m confident that they [Ghana] can be a surprise of this tournament."

Four-time champions Ghana are set to open their campaign against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

The Stars then face cup holders Cameroon on June 25 before coming up against Guinea-Bissau in their last fixture in Group F.

The tournament opened on Friday with the hosts beating Zimbabwe 1-0 in Cairo.