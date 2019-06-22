Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
22.06.2019 Cup of Nations

WATCH: Egypt’s Trezeguet Scores First Goal At AFCON 2019

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Egyptian winger, Trezeguet has made history in the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after scoring the first goal of the tournament.

Born Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, Trezeguet scored the only goal of the Group A match between the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The pacey and exciting winger broke down on the left flanks before playing a quick one-two with defender Ayman Ashraf. After receiving the ball back, he dribbled past his marker before curling one past the helpless Zambian goalie, Edmore Sibanda.

In case you missed the game earlier today, relive the historic moment that erupted the Cairo International Stadium:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
