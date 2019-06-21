AFCON 2019: Daniel Amartey Wishes Black Stars Well Ahead Of AFCON

Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey has wished the Black Stars the best of luck as they prepare for their campaign in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The 24-year-old who missed out of the team due to injury wished the team success in all their games.

Ghana would open their AFCON campaign against Benin on Tuesday with the hope of winning to boost their morale for the subsequent matches.

The former FC Copenhagen player in a tweet wished his international teammates well as they embark on this difficult battle to win the country’s fifth continental trophy.

Amartey has been sidelined from the game following an injury his picked during Leicester City’s premier league game against West Ham United last November.

The Black Stars are pooled in Group F alongside Cameroun, Benin and Guinea Bissau and would be aiming to end their 37-year trophy drought in the continental showpiece.