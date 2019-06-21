AFCON 2019: Meet Kwabena Owusu; Ghana's Youngest Player At AFCON

The oldest player and youngest players in Ghana's 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad have been showing signs of a great off-the-pitch relationship if their social media posts are anything to go by.

Ghana's record goalscorer Asamoah Gyan at age 34 is the elder statesman in Kwasi Appiah's 23-man group while CD Leganes forward Kwabena Owusu, a surprise inclusion in the squad finds himself at the other end of the spectrum aged just 22 years.

Despite the over a decade age difference between the pair, they have been captivating (below) their social media audiences with skits from inside the Black Stars and many Ghanaians would be hoping their chemistry would be translated onto the pitch for the goal-shy Black Stars.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals since he made his debut in 2003 while Owusu, selected at the expense of FC Porto man Majeed Waris will be looking to make his mark in expected cameo appearances.

Owusu was born in Accra and moved to Spain in 2016. After having trials at Racing de Santander and AD Alcorcón B, he joined CD Toledo on loan in August, being initially assigned to the reserves in the Tercera División.

Owusu made his senior debut in club football on August 31, 2016, coming on as a second-half substitute and scoring all of his team's goals in a 2–0 home win against UB Conquense, for the season's Copa del Rey. He subsequently became a regular starter for the club, scoring eight goals as his side missed out promotion in the playoffs.

On 23 August 2017, Owusu signed a five-year deal with La Liga side CD Leganés. Eight days later, he was loaned to Real Oviedo in Segunda División, for one year.

Owusu made his professional debut on September 9, 2017, replacing Carlos Hernández in a 1–1 away draw against Sporting de Gijón. After eight league appearances, his loan was cut short the following 3 January, and he joined FC Cartagena on loan just hours later.

On July 24, 2018, Owusu was loaned to Salamanca CF still in the third division, for one year.

The Black Meteors forward bagged a hat-trick in Ghana's Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo and another against Gabon appears to be fourth in the pecking order of Ghana's forwards.

He appears to have gatecrashed the squad by impressing Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko who doubles as the coach of the Meteors.

Gyan, Jordan Ayew and Caleb Ekuban will likely start ahead of him but the youngster will surely be relishing the opportunity to understudy Gyan.

NB: Tunisia's and Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Marc Martin Lamti who will turn 18 on July 26, 2019, is the youngest player in the tournament which starts today in Cairo, Egypt.