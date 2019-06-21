Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21.06.2019 Cup of Nations

LIVE PICTURES: Packed Cairo International Stadium Ready For 2019 AFCON Opening Ceremony

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LIVE PICTURES: Packed Cairo International Stadium Ready For 2019 AFCON Opening Ceremony
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

The Cairo International Stadium -"Stad El Qahira El Dawly”- is already packed and charged ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony this evening.

All is set as Egypt and the rest of Africa await the start of this year’s AFCON. The opening ceremony is upon and will serve as the curtain raiser for the expanded 24 nations tournament.

The Cairo International Stadium which has a capacity of 75,000 is will surely be full with most of the spectators expected to be Egyptians and in their nationals colours as they prepare to cheer on their team.

The various arrangements are almost done with the musicians slated to perform at the opening ceremony all set to take to mount the stage. Nigerian Legend, Femi Kuti will lead the charge alongside Hakim from Nigeria, and Dobet Gnahoré from Cote d’Ivoire.

The trio will perform the official 2019 AFCON song, “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy.

The ceremony will start at 18:00GMT and will be followed by the opening match of the tournament between Egypt and Zimbabwe at 20:00GMT.

621201972141 1h830o4aau fans 2

621201972546 j5eq27t2gb fans1

621201972547 qulwoba442 fans 3

621201972602 0f728m3xxs performers

621201972602 wbreuihtto performers 1

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Gh¢9.6bn Lost To Corruption—Corruption Watch, EOCO Drop Docu...

6 hours ago

We'll Attack Ghanaians In Nigeria If You Harm Prof. Nwagbara...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line