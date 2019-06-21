Nigeria Captain Mikel Obi Targets Replicating 2013 AFCON Glory In Egypt

Captain for the Nigerian National team, John Obi Mikel has shared that it is the dream of the side to repeat what they achieved at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this year.

The Super Eagles rose from the ashes in 2013 as they went all the way to the 2013 AFCON which was hosted by South Africa. Though the West African side was less fancied, they surprised the whole continent with their performance at the tourney, going all the way to the final where they beat Burkina Faso 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Having won their 3rd trophy 6 years ago, the team is about to make another appearance at the tournament this year and will be hoping to go all the way to clinch their 4th continental glory.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the opening match of the 2019 AFCON, the formal Chelsea midfielder has noted that the team's target is to replicate what they achieved at the 2013 AFCON finals.

“It was a special moment when we won the title in 2013, but we are here to replicate that and we know that it’s not easy at all”, the Middleborough player said.

To be able to do that though, the Super Eagles will have to progress from Group B of this year’s tourney where they are expected to come up against the likes of Burundi, Guinea, and Madagascar.

They play their opening match tomorrow against Burundi at 17:00GMT.