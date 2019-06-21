21.06.2019 Football News NC Special Cup: Dr Kwame Kyei Pledges Kotoko Players Ghc 250,000 Ahead Of Karela Clash On Sunday By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has promised his side Ghc250,000 should they win the Ghana Footballs Association Tier 1 Special Competition final against Karela United. The Tier I Special Competition final game comes off on Sunday, June 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.The Porcupine Warriors defeated arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals on penalties to progress to the final while Karela United pip AshantiGold by a lone goal in the other semi-final game.According to a report by Oyerepa FM, the Executive Chairman has promised the team before the Tier 2 semifinal match against AshantiGold on Wednesday.The entire playing body will receive Ghc 250,000 should they win and book a place in the CAF Champions League as well as an additional Gh 50,000. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
