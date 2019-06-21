AFCON 2019: Ghana's Laryea Kingston Joins SuperSport As Pundit For AFCON

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, has been named to join a host of football pundits, coaches and former players in SuperSport’s coverage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Celtic and Hearts of Oak winger will use his rich experience acquired in the game to provide in-depth analysis for viewers of the African pay TV channel throughout the tournament.

A statement on their website reads;

A host of big names from African soccer, from Teko Modise to Jay-Jay Okocha and Shaun Bartlett, have been roped in to ensure that Afcon 2019 – starting on Friday – is more than a mere spectacle of soccer action.

There will be analysis, background stories, colour pieces and breaking news, ensuring that SuperSport is the destination of choice for the continent’s soccer lovers.

Each match will include a one-hour build-up, plus a post-match wrap designed to give fans the full picture.

There will be several language options, including English, Zulu and Sotho. Moreover, SuperSport will have crews on hand to document the goings-on in each group, ensuring that fans are kept in the know regarding whatever happens off the field.

In-the-field reporters include Thato Moeng (SA), Chizom Ezeoke (Nigeria), James Wokabi (Kenya) and Silvio Ivan Capuepe (Angola).

Frontline presenters will be Carol Tshabalala, Mozes Priaz, Julia Stuart, Neil Andrews and Lwazi Ziqubu.

Guest analysts have been drawn from all over the continent, among them Africa soccer legend Okocha and decorated coach Pitso Mosimane.

Others on the panel are Stanton Fredericks, Modise, Bartlett, Gavin Hunt, Musa Otieno (Kenya), David Obua (Uganda), Joseph Yobo (Nigeria), Tinashe Nengomashe (Zimbabwe) and Laryea Kingston (Ghana)”.