Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Black Stars Arrive In Cairo For AFCON [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Black Stars Arrive In Cairo For AFCON [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

The Black Stars of Ghana have safely arrived in Cairo for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which starts today.

Ghana on Friday left their base in Dubai for Cairo for the tournament.

The team was met by the Local Organizing Committee of the tournament at the Cairo International Airport.

The team wrapped up their camping with a friendly match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa which ended in a goalless draw.

They are expected to stage a stupendous outing at the tournament as they seek to lift the trophy this year after 37-years of trying without success.

The four-time African champions will open their Group F fixture against Benin on June 25, play title holders Cameroun on June 29 and wrap it up with a game against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.

Host country, Egypt will play Zimbabwe in the opener.

Ghana will be based in Ismailia for the tournament.

621201924439 ptkwo0a442 21

621201924439 k5grj7u3h1 13

621201924443 0eu2xljwwr 34

621201924450 rvmyqdc553 42

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Electricity Tariffs Up By 11.7%

4 hours ago

$75m World Bank Support For Ghana Industrial Park

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line