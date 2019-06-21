Mubarak Wakaso Insists Black Stars Are Ready Sacrifice To Win AFCON

Ghanaian International, Mubarak Wakaso has disclosed that all the Black Stars players are ready to sacrifice and put their bodies on the line for the team to ensure they achieve their aim at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Africa is hours away from the start of the 2019 AFCON which is set to be hosted by North African giants Egypt. Ghana, who has failed to win the title for the past 37 years will be battling the rest of Africa for the ultimate glory in a bid to lift a 5th AFCON title.

Speaking in an interview with Journalist ahead of the opening day, Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has noted that all 23-players in camp are ready to do what needs to be done to ensure they achieve their aim which is to emerge as winners of the continental showpiece at the end of the tournament.

“We need to give everything out to achieve our aim”. We have been discussing about the AFCON, about how we will make it through and to achieve what we all want as Ghanaians. We are on everything and everything that we will do to achieve put aim, Inshallah we will do it”, the midfield dynamo shared.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F ahead of the tournament and are expected to face the likes of defending champions Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea Bissau.

Meanwhile, host nation Egypt will play Zimbabwe in the opening match of the tournament at the Cairo International Stadium at 20:00GMT.