21.06.2019 Football News Ghanaian Forward Eunice Beckmann Delighted With FC Köln Move By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah JUN 21, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS
Ghanaian Forward Eunice Beckmann Delighted With FC Köln Move
Ghanaian striker, Eunice Beckmann has expressed delight after signing a two-year contract with German Women’s Bundesliga side FC Köln.
The German side announced the signing of the 27-year-old from Spanish Women’s League side Madrid CFF.
Beckmann, born to Ghanaian parents returns to Germany where she previously played for Bayern Munich, Bayern Leverkusen and Duisburg.
The former German female youth player leaves Madrid CFF after just one season with the Club