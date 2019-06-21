Ghanaian Forward Eunice Beckmann Delighted With FC Köln Move

Ghanaian striker, Eunice Beckmann has expressed delight after signing a two-year contract with German Women’s Bundesliga side FC Köln.

The German side announced the signing of the 27-year-old from Spanish Women’s League side Madrid CFF.

Beckmann, born to Ghanaian parents returns to Germany where she previously played for Bayern Munich, Bayern Leverkusen and Duisburg.

The former German female youth player leaves Madrid CFF after just one season with the Club