21.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Zimbabwe Players Threaten To Boycott AFCON Opener Against Egypt Over Winning Bonuses

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Zimbabwe national team are reportedly threatening to boycott Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against Egypt over a pay dispute.

The players are believed to be in talks with ZIFA (Zimbabwe Football Association), whom they allege have been dishonest over the amount the players would be receiving for their allowances and appearance fees, according to Zimbabwean journalists Howard Musonzazw.

Furthermore, the Warriors’ players have allegedly accused ZIFA of lying to the government about the payments.

Meanwhile, It was reported by ZTN News that the ZIFA Board Member in charge of finance, Philemon Machana, claimed that players had been paid their ‘allowances’

The opening match of the tournament is still scheduled to get underway at 22h00 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
