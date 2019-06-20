AFCON 2019: Ace Musician Femi Kuti To Perform At Opening Ceremony

The Organising Committee of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has announced that Nigeria’s legendary singer Femi Anikulapo-Kuti will perform at the opening ceremony of the competition.

Kuti, a four-time Grammy award nominee in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013, will be joined by two other musicians from Egypt and Ivory Coast – Hakim and Dobet Gnahore.

All attention has been turned to Africa with the biggest tournament on the continent set to start on Friday.

In a post on CAF’s official Twitter handle, the continental football body confirmed that Femi would perform the official song for this year’s AFCON alongside Hakim and Dobet Gnahore.

The Afrobeat singer will perform in English, while Hakim and Dobet Gnahore perform in Arabic and French respectively.

The three international musicians will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.

Femi had previously performed at the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa at the Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010, in Johannesburg.

He’s also performed in several other top sports events like the Glo-CAF Awards.