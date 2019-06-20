NC Special Cup: Referee Abdul-Latif Adaari To Officiate Kotoko v Karela Final on Sunday

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed FIFA referee Abdul-Latif Adaari, to officiate Sunday’s Normalisation Committee (NC) Tier 1 Special Competition final between Asante Kotoko and Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

Adaari will be assisted on the lines by FIFA referee, Mohammed Tijani from Bolgatanga, and Koforidua-based Class One referee, Alex Anning.

The fourth referee is Tema-based Class One referee, Wiseman Ghansah.

Meanwhile, the President of the NC, Dr Kofi Amoah, has explained that though the final was to be played on neutral grounds, it was eventually shifted to Kumasi following an official request from Karela United.

According to Dr Amoah, the management of Karela United wrote to the GFA asking for the match to be played in Kumasi and Kotoko endorsed same.

The winner of Sunday’s final will represent Ghana in the next CAF Champions League.

Kotoko booked the final ticket after eliminating rivals Hearts of Oak 5-4 on penalties in Accra last Sunday, while Karela also beat Ashantigold 1-0 in Obuasi.