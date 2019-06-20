MCEs Encourage Students To Patronize FrindoSoccer Game

Two MCEs of Keta and Anloga municipalities, Hon Godwin Edudzi and Hon Seth Yormewu have called on students and the youth of Ghana to patronize the Frindo Soccer Board Game.

They made the appeal when the inventor of the game, Mr. Frimpong – Manso called on them to show and explain its usage and benefits.

The FrindoSoccer Indoor Board Game is played with a dice, by two or more people and can be played by groups or teams.

The game helps in knowing much about the technicalities as well as rules of football, abbreviations on some terms in the game and construction of words in dictation for students.

Students of Academic City University have also seen a demonstration of the game and most of them are interested.

According to Mr. Frimpong – Manso, the game can be played by footballers and other sportsmen while in camp and it refreshes the mind.

He commended all those who have purchased the game such as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president, Ben Nunoo Mensah, former sports minister, Hon. E. T. Mensah and Dave Agbenu, editor of Ghanaian Times and an executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Picture shows the two MCEs left Hon Seth Yormewu of Anloga and Right Hon Godwin Edudzi of Keta playing Frindo Soccer Board game.