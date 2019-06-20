Kasim Nuhu Throws Weight Behind Real Mallorca Ahead Of Playoff Clash With Deportivo La Coruna

Ghana Black Stars defender, Kassim Nuhu has thrown his weight behind his formal club Real Mallorca to see off Deportivo La Coruna in the Spanish La Liga Playoff set to begin today.

Having missed out on playing top-flight football for the past 6 years, Mallorca is closer than ever to make a return to the La Liga after qualifying to the playoffs. They now face Deportivo La Coruna in a two-legged tie to decide which sides should taste top-flight football in the upcoming season.

Deportivo La Coruna on the other hand, are determined to dispatch Mallorca over the two legs to make a return to the La Lig after missing out in the just ended season after they were relegated.

Ahead of the first leg encounter, TSG Hoffenheim defender Kasim Nuhu has taken to his official Twitter page to send a goodwill message to his formal teammates to urge them to go all out and defeat their opponent.

The first leg of the tie is expected to come off later today at the Riazor La Coruna at 19:00GMT, with the second leg scheduled to be played on Sunday evening.