Hearts To Make Huge Umbro Announcement Tomorrow; Club Set To Unveil New Kits

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Heart of Oak are expected to unveil their Umbro kits on Friday, June 21, 2019, following a communique from the club indicating that there will be an ‘official Umbro announcement tomorrow’.

The Phobians after reaching an agreement with the renowned kit manufactures last year under the leadership of Mark Noonan, have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the first consignment.

After several months, however, it appears that kits and other gears from Umbro have finally arrived in the country and the club has decided to relay the good news to their teeming supporters tomorrow.

In Twitter post on the clubs official page, they have revealed that there will be huge announcement concerning the Umbro deal on Friday.

The Phobians are expected to receive Umbro branded home and away jerseys, education apparel and gear, off field apparel, footwear and luggage. In addition, their technical team and management will also receive branded club apparels.

Accra Hearts of Oak has joined top clubs including Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen, as well as FC Nürnberg who are being sponsored by kit manufacturers Umbro.

Meanwhile, the Accra based side are said to have paid a whopping of $100,000 to cater for the production expenses of the jerseys.