AFCON 2019: I Always Dream To Play At AFCON - Thomas Agyepong

Ghana winger, Thomas Agyepong has revealed that it was his ultimate goal to play in the Africa Cup of Nations growing up as a footballer.

The 22-year old midfielder says expected the opportunity given him by the coach and is looking forward to a good tournament.

The Manchester City forward who was on loan to Hibernian in the Scottish League shockingly made the final 23-man squad for the Black Stars after getting some few minutes of action at club level.

He got injured in most part of the season.

“It is really big. To be honest I think this is my major tournament in my football career giving the fact that am young as well and I know what is at stake. A lot of expectations on us but for me, this is also exciting”, he told Joy FM’s reporter Benedict Owusu.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate, however, thanked the management team for the opportunity given him and urged Ghanaians to have confidence in him ahead of the tournament.

“For me I have always wanted to play in such a tournament because there have been some great names in Ghana’s history that have played in this tournament so as a young player to be given that opportunity from the management team and the whole Ghanaians to have that faith in me, I think that should give me the confidence to go out and then give out my best," he said

The skilful midfielder together with striker Kwabena Owusu, Kasim Nuhu Adams, Joseph Aidoo, Attamah Laweh, are among the players who are making their debut appearance at the Afcon.