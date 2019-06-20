AFCON 2019: Coach Didi Dramani Escpae Assault While Scouting For Black Stars

Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani escaped physical assault while watching Cameroon in a pre-Afcon friendly in Spain.

The FC Nordsjælland assistant trainer was working as a scout for Ghana who have been drawn against the defending champions in Group F in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Dramani, David Duncan and Sellas Tetteh were named Ghana’s scouts for the tournament in a statement by the Normalisation Committee last month.

However, technical director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng, lashed out at the NC for making the identities of the scouts public and explained how that nearly led to an assault on Didi Dramani.

“Normally it’s not advisable to announce your scouts because their job is to identify the weakness of opponents so for security sake it is not appropriate,” he said.

“I will advise that going forward we should not announce our scouts, I made such recommendations in my report when I was scouting for Ghana in Australia but it’s not being used.

“Didi Dramani was nearly beaten up when he went to watch Cameroon same applies to Sly Tetteh whilst trying to watch the Benin game yesterday,” he told Happy FM Sports

“Didi Dramani was able to watch the Cameroon game but it was their second game against a Spanish side he got into trouble but he was able to escape”

“He had to pretend he is not a Ghanaian. Sometimes he had to go to the washroom before he can note down some things,” he added.