20.06.2019 Football News

Boakye Yiadom Scores Twice In Pre-Season Game For Red Star Belgrade

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
JUN 20, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, returned from injury in a grand style as he struck twice for Red Star Belgrade in their pre-season friendly game against Vindisgarstena on Wednesday.

Red Star Belgrade whitewashed Vindisgarstena by 7-0 in the game.

Yiadom, 25, had been out with an injury in the latter part of the season after scoring an incredible 13 goals in 15 matches after joining the club in January.

The Black Stars striker who missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury is now fit and ready for the upcoming season.

