AFCON 2019: AFCON Preview, Schedule, Predictions

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt on Friday and for the first time in its history the tournament will be played during the summer months.

It will also be the largest-ever AFCON tournament, with 24 teams competing to be crowned as Champions of Africa.

Egypt, the runners up two years ago as they lost to Cameroon in the final, are favourites and will have a huge support on home soil, while Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast will all be favoured to make deep runs.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez will lead their respective nations, as plenty of Premier League stars will be strutting their stuff.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 21 (the final is in Cairo on July 19) including the full schedule, group stage predictions and which Premier League stars you can keep an eye on in Egypt.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Group stage

June 21

Group A: Egypt v Zimbabwe – Cairo International Stadium

June 22

Group A: Democratic Republic of Congo v Uganda – Cairo Stadium

Group B: Nigeria v BurundiGuinea v Madagascar – Alexandria Stadium

June 23

Group D: Morocco v Namibia – Al Salam Stadium, Cairo

Group C: Senegal v Tanzania, Kenya v Algeria – 30 June Stadium, Cairo

June 24

Group D: South Africa v Ivory Coast – Al Salam Stadium

Group E: Tunisia v Angola, Mauritania v Mali – Suez Stadium

June 25

Group F: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau, Ghana v Benin – Ismailia Stadium

June 26

Group B: Nigeria v Guinea – Alexandria Stadium

Group A: Uganda v Zimbabwe, Egypt v DR Congo – Cairo Stadium

June 27

Group B: Madagascar v Burundi – Alexandria Stadium

Group C: Algeria v Senegal, Kenya v Tanzania – June 30 Stadium

June 28

Group E: Tunisia v Mali – Suez Stadium

Group D: Morocco v Ivory Coast, Namibia v South Africa – Al Salam Stadium

June 29

Group E: Mauritania v Angola – Suez Stadium

Group F: Cameroon v Ghana, Benin v Guinea-Bissau – Ismailia Stadium

June 30

Group B: Madagascar v Nigeria, Alexandria Stadium

Group B: Burundi v Guinea – Al Salam Stadium

Group A: Egypt v Uganda – Cairo Stadium

Group A: Zimbabwe v DR Congo – June 30 Stadium

July 1

Group D: South Africa v Morocco – Al Salam Stadium

Group D: Namibia v Ivory Coast – June 30 Stadium

Group C: Kenya v Senegal – June 30 Stadium

Group C: Tanzania v Algeria – Al Salam Stadium

July 2

Group F: Benin v Cameroon – Ismailia Stadium

Group F: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana, Suez Stadium

Group E: Mauritania v Tunisia – Suez Stadium

Group E: Angola v Mali – Ismailia Stadium

Round of 16

July 5

Match 41: Group D winners v 3rd Group B/E/F – Al Salam Stadium

Match 38: Group A runners-up v Group C runners-up – Cairo Stadium

July 6

Match 42: Group B runners-up v Group F runners-up – Alexandria Stadium

Match 39: Group A winners v 3rd Group C/D/E – Cairo Stadium

July 7

Match 37: Group B winners v 3rd Group A/C/D – Alexandria Stadium

Match 40: Group C winners v 3rd Group A/B/F – June 30 Stadium

July 8

Match 43: Group E winners v Group D runners-up – Suez Stadium

Match 44: Group F winners v Group E runners-up – Ismailia Stadium

Quarterfinals

July 10

Match 45: Winners match 38 v Winners 41 – June 30 Stadium

Match 48: Winners 42 v Winners 39 – Cairo Stadium

July 11

Match 47: Winners 43 v Winners 40 – Suez Stadium

Match 46: Winners 37 v Winners 44 – Al Salam Stadium

Semifinals

July 14

Match 49: Winners 45 v Winners 46 – June 30 Stadium

Match 50: Winners 47 v Winners 48 – Cairo Stadium

Third-place

July 17

Match 51: Losing semi-finalists – Al Salam Stadium

Final

July 19

Match 52: Winning semifinalists – Cairo Stadium

PREMIER LEAGUE STARS TO WATCH

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria)

Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Victor Wanyama (Kenya)

Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

PREDICTIONS

Group A

1. Egypt

2. DR Congo

3. Uganda

4. Zimbabwe

Group B

1. Nigeria

2. Guinea

3. Burundi

4. Madagascar

Group C

1. Senegal

2. Algeria

3. Kenya

4. Tanzania

Group D

1. Ivory Coast

2. Morocco

3. South Coast

4. Namibia

Group E

1. Tunisia

2. Mali

3. Mauritania

4. Angola

Group F

1. Ghana

2. Cameroon

3. Benin

4. Guinea-Bissau