AFCON 2019: Ghana Wraps Up Training In Dubai; Set To Move To Egypt Today

The Black Stars of Ghana will wrap up their training camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today and depart for Egypt ahead of the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The prestigious tournament is set to be hosted in Egypt this term and will see as many as 24 countries battling for continental glory for the first time in the tournament's history.

After failing to win the title for the past 37 years, Ghana is determined to make a claim for the trophy this year to ensure they end the long drought. To do that though, they will have to make their way to Egypt where they will be competing with 23 other countries.

The Black Stars who have been holding a pre-tournament training camp in Dubai in preparation to the 2019 AFCON is set to conclude their stay and will move to the city of Ismaily where they will base through the Group phase of the tournament.

The Black Stars find themselves in Group F and will face tough opposition from defending Champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau, and Benin. The team will play their first match against the Squirrels of Benin on Tuesday, June 25, at the Ismaili Stadium.

Meanwhile, the AFCON will kick start on Friday, June 21 where the host Nations, Egypt will be coming up against Zimbabwe at 20:00GMT.