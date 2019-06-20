NC Special Cup Tier II: Ashgold Beat Kotoko 3-1 To Book Final Berth

AshantiGold enhanced their chances of playing in Africa next season after beating Asante Kotoko 3-1 at the Accra Stadium Sports Stadium on Wednesday in the semi-final of the Tier II NC Special Cup.

The Miners had to rally from an early goal down to advance to the final of the competition.

Guinean import Naby Keita gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead after two minutes when he directed in a Kwame Boahene cross from the right.

But two minutes later, Ashgold equalised through Yussif Mubarik's header from Ronald Amouzou's corner.

On the half-hour mark, Ashgold took the lead through Emmanuel Owusu, who prodded home Ronald Amouzou's cross.

In the 55th minute, AshGold open a two-goal lead after Mark Agyekum headed in a cross from the right flank.

Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who missed the ball, suffered a knock in the process and had to be stretchered off.

This paved the way for substitute goalkeeper Kwame Osei.

Kotoko tried to fight but could not come back into the match as AshantiGold progressed to face Nzema Kotoko in the final.

Winner will play in CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Kotoko will now turn their attention to the Tier 1 finals against Karela United which is scheduled for Sunday at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.