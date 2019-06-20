Cheetah Football Club To Organise TOUR 2019

As part of their 10 years celebration, Cheetah FC is organizing a three regional tour dubbed, Tour2019 which will see the team visiting the Ashanti, Western and Central regions of Ghana from the 20th of June to the 5th of July.

Cheetah FC has over the years established itself as a club that is known for producing young talented players and been run professionally with lot of followers around the country.

For the decade celebration, the management of the club has planned to visit Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast) were some of their ambassadors hail from.

Last year, the club went on a similar tour in Abuja, Nigeria but time, they opted to stay within the confines of Ghana as part of the golden celebration.

“We believe this tour will be is of great benefit to a club of this stature as it will offer us the opportunity to test out strength against clubs from other regions and also serve as exposure to most of our young talents,” said founder and chairman Abdul Yartey.

Cheetah Tour2019 will be completely unique in many ways because it will not only centre on the sporting side of the club but, also on other recreational and fun-filled aspects as we shall visit the Manhyia Palace, Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park and other exciting places.

Our ambassadors and some former players in the likes of Kofi Kinata, Emmanuel Toku, Yaw Dabo, Keche, Teephlow among others are partly involved in the tour.

Cheetah FC match schedules during the tour are as follows;

KUMASI - 22ND June,2019

Gihoc Babies, 9:00am -Ahinsan Park

24th June,2019

JK Sampdoria FC

King Faisal Babies, 3:00pm -OWASS Park

25th June,2019

Lafia Talent stars FC, 3:00pm – KASS Park

26th June,2019

Kumasi Ebony FC

Asorkwa Deportivo, 3:00pm - OWASS Park.

In the Western region all matches shall be honoured at the Gyandu Park at 3:00pm as follows;

Team Move FC

Apremdo FC - the 28th June.

Western select side – 29th June.

Sky FC – 1st July

Cheetah FC ….The impossible is possible - Greatness live within