19.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Nigeria’s Femi Kuti To Perform Alongside Hakim And Dobet Gnahoré During Opening Ceremony

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Organizing Committee of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has confirmed that International Musicians Femi Kuti, Hakim, and Dobet Gnahoré will be performing the official song of the tournament during the opening ceremony on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The legendary Nigerian Afrobeat star known in private life as Olufemi Anikulapo-Kuti will take to the stage together with Hakim from Egypt and Dobet Gnahoré from Cote d’Ivoire to wow fans all over the continent and the world as a whole when they perform “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.

The news was confirmed by the Organizing Committee through a post on the tournament’s official Twitter handle earlier today. Femi Kuti will perform the official song in English, with Hakim and Dobet Gnahoré expected to perform in Arabic and French respectively.

