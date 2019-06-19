AFCON 2019: We Are Determined To Make Ghanaisn Happy - Andre Ayew [VIDEO]

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew pledged that the team will do ‘everything’ possible to make Ghanaian happy at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana who are in Group F alongside title holders Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin are chasing their fifth continental trophy since last winning it in 1982 and the Swansea asset is hopeful of achieving that feat in Egypt.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his charges went winless in their two pre-tournament friendlies, losing 1-0 to Namibia and a goalless draw against South Africa.

Nonetheless, Ayew believes the Black Stars have what it takes to win the tourney and has, therefore, called on all Ghanaians for the massive support.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the team’s departure to Egypt from Dubai, Black Stars captain said ”We will do everything to make Ghanaians very happy and very proud of us in this tournament,”

Full interview below:

