Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: We Are Determined To Make Ghanaisn Happy - Andre Ayew [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: We Are Determined To Make Ghanaisn Happy - Andre Ayew [VIDEO]
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew pledged that the team will do ‘everything’ possible to make Ghanaian happy at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana who are in Group F alongside title holders Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin are chasing their fifth continental trophy since last winning it in 1982 and the Swansea asset is hopeful of achieving that feat in Egypt.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his charges went winless in their two pre-tournament friendlies, losing 1-0 to Namibia and a goalless draw against South Africa.

Nonetheless, Ayew believes the Black Stars have what it takes to win the tourney and has, therefore, called on all Ghanaians for the massive support.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the team’s departure to Egypt from Dubai, Black Stars captain said ”We will do everything to make Ghanaians very happy and very proud of us in this tournament,”

Full interview below:

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

National Road Safety Bill Passed

2 hours ago

Emoluments Committee Inaugurated

2 hours ago

body-container-line