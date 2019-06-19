AFCON 2019: CAF Confirms Water Breaks During AFCON Tourney Due To Heat In Egypt

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced water breaks will be allowed during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to high temperature in Egypt.

According to CAF, during the Total AFCON Egypt 2019 tournament, the average weather temperature in June and July is expected to be between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, with average humidity at 40 per cent to 60 per cent and this would give a high WBGT (Wet Bulb Globe).

“It is certain that most teams will be aware of this and train accordingly,” the continental football governing body said in a statement.

“At this level, FIFA recommend three minutes rest and refreshing breaks on the 30th and 75th minute. These three minutes break must be properly prepared in logistical terms, before tournament and before each match and require the provision of cold containers on wheels to put crushed ice, drinks for referees and small towels cold and wet to place around the neck for 26 people (4 referees and 22 players) for minutes 30 and 75 if necessary”, CAF confirmed.

“It will also be necessary to prepare for the eventuality of emergencies. It will be important to be able to diagnose and treat a heat-related illness if they occur on site,” CAF added.

“For this collaboration with the medical services of the Local Organizing Committee ( LOC ), led by Dr. Mohamed Sultan, has been satisfactory”, CAF concluded.

The AFCON in Egypt starts on Friday 21st, June 2019.