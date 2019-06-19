AFCON 2019: Dede Ayew Hoping Black Stars Stay United Throughout Tournament

Captain for the Black Star of Ghana, Andre Dede Ayew has stressed that he is hoping the unity in camp stays amongst the players throughout the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

As the team looks forward to emerging as champions of this year’s continental showpiece, one key area (unity) that has been a worry in the past seems to have been dealt with.

Since beginning camping some 3 weeks ago, there has been no incident go give the impression that there are some problems between the final 23 players selected for the upcoming assignment.

Speaking in a recent interview as the team wraps up their training in Dubai, Dede Ayew has confirmed that there have been no issues in camp whiles citing that they hope it stays like that throughout the 2019 AFCON.

“Training is the key to success so we are working hard and the camp has been great. So far we have not had any issues and we hope that it stays like that. The training facilities have been good”, the Swansea City player noted.

The team will depart Dubai for Ismaily in Egypt on Thursday, June 20, 2019, to settle in their base ahead of the start of the prestigious tournament.

The opening match for this year’s AFCON will be played between Egypt and Zimbabwe on Friday, June 21, at the Cairo International Stadium at 20:00GMT.