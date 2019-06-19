Championship Side Charlton Athletic Set To Sign Ghana's Eddie Nketiah On Loan

English Championship side, Charlton Athletic have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian youngster Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal.

Arsenal are ready to see the young attacker leave on loan after being left under the pecking order at the Club.

The English born forward's chances of securing regular playing time remain limited due to the availability of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi who are all rated above the teenager.

Nketiah who made eight senior appearances for Arsenal last season looks to be in the plans of Gunners boss Unai Emery who prefers the player move on loan to develop himself.

He was, however, a regular for the Arsenal youth side last season.

Reports say Arsenal and Charlton Athletic have already held talks over the potential move for the former England U18 star.

Charlton Athletic could be a perfect destination for the attacker who has been touted as one of the prospects for the Premiership side.