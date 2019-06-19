Modern Ghana logo

19.06.2019 Football News

I Was Hurt After I Was Axed From Black Stars - Maxwell Konadu

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former assistant coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu says he was hurt when he discovered he had been kicked out of the Black Stars backroom staff.

The former Asante Kotoko and Wa All Stars gaffer who had been Ghana assistant coach since 2012, was laid off from the Black Stars technical team early this year.

“You know initially when something like that happens, you’re a human being, you will be asking yourself questions, but once you’ve managed to come over it,” Konadu told TV3.

“At the moment I’m very fine because when something like that happens it hurts you for some time, but I’ve been able to take it in good faith” Konadu concluded.

Despite not being a part of the technical team of the Black Stars proper, Konadu is still in charge of the Local Black Stars team.

