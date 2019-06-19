CAF Crisis: Fatma Samoura To Lead Forensic Audit

The Executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has requested help from world football governing body FIFA to deal with its current leadership and administrative predicaments.

CAF have been in the news for all the wrong reasons in the build-up to the African Cup of Nations, its flagship and most valuable competition.

Background

Secretary-General Amr Fahmy was removed from his position on April 11, on the recommendation of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad after the formerly sent emails to FIFA detailing bribery and sexual misconduct activity by Ahmad.

Ahmad is said to have unanimously agreed to terminate CAF’s deal with Puma in favour of one with French company Tactical Steel.

He is alleged to have received bribes in the range of USD 800,000 in connection with the deal.

The CAF President was arrested by French authorities in Paris on June 6 while waiting to attend a FIFA Congress for his role in the Puma-Tactical steel deal.

He also stands accused of sexual misconduct and allegedly embezzling CAF money on luxury vehicles.

The Finals of the Caf Champions league has also delivered another dose of embarrassment to the body after a replay of the final between WAC of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia was ordered over issues relating to VAR.

CAF is expected to ask FIFA to conduct a purge and repair of its administrative structure as well as its finances.

Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s Secretary-General is expected to lead the team whose work will span several months.

With just two days to the commencement of Afcon 2019 in Egypt, CAF’s hierarchy have admitted their failure to properly handle the internal wranglings of the organisation.