AFCON 2019: We Are Ready To Win The Ultimate, Says Black Stars Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana and Deportivo Alaves midfield kingpin, Mubarak Wakaso has stressed on the readiness of the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars have been preparing for the tournament for the past three weeks in the United Arab Emirates at the Jeber Training Centre.

Ghana lost by a lone goal to Namibia in a friendly before drawing 0-0 with South Africa on Saturday in their second and last pre-AFCON friendly.

However, the former Celtic star is convinced about the Black Stars readiness to win their fifth continental trophy after 37 years.

"We've been discussing the AFCON," Mubarak Wakaso told Kickgh.com. "How we can make it through to achieve we want.

"We'll do everything to achieve our goal in this tournament.

"We're ready for the AFCON per what I've seen at training and the camp," he ended.

Black Stars have been drawn against defending champions Cameroon, Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

Ghana will play their first on June 25 against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium.

The team will depart from the United Arab Emirates to Egypt on Thursday.